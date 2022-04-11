Loading...

Toome bypass tragedy: police release name of crash victim

The PSNI has released the name of the woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome bypass on Sunday (April 11).

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 11th April 2022, 3:52 pm

She was 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Derry / Londonderry.

Police say their enquiries into the crash are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Toome bypass. Picture: Google

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police confirmed that a man, aged in his 50’s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

