Toome bypass tragedy: police release name of crash victim

She was 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Derry / Londonderry.
Police say their enquiries into the crash are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.
Police confirmed that a man, aged in his 50’s, remains in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.