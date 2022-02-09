Toome firm raise funds for STEP charity

The Draperstown charity aims to break down the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues.

They provide a much needed grass roots network of support through mental health classes, counselling and drop in services within the local community.

Topglass elected to support the charity for 2021 during what was a difficult year for traditional fundraising initiatives. The Topglass team raised £130 for the charity which was then matched by the company, taking the total raised to £260.

Topglass’ Cathy Loughlin, who chairs the company’s Charity Committee, recently met with STEPS’ Karen McGuigan.

“We are delighted to be able to make this contribution to such a vital and unique local charity,” said Cathy.

“Covid and its far-reaching consequences has really changed the landscape for fundraising. We had originally planned to partner with STEPS back in 2020 but due to lockdowns, furlough and staff working from home this was deferred to 2021.

“Still last year presented challenges and we had to re-evaluate our fundraising strategies in line with continually developing restrictions.

“We couldn’t be happier with the effort made by our team to continue to support local causes at a time when they are needed more than ever.”