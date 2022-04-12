Toome road tragedy: police issue update on arrest

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that the man, who is in his 50s, has been released pending further enquiries.

The crash on the Toome bypass on Sunday night claimed the life of 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt, from Derry / Londonderry.

Police enquiries into the incident are continuing and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed it, or who may have dashcam footage that could assist with their investigation, to contact them in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1864 10/04/22.

Paying tribute to Shauna, a friend on Facebook wrote: “Heaven has really gained a beautiful angel. Wayyyyy to soon.

“The most amazing loving girl ever. RIP Shauna.”

City of Derry Airport, where Shauna worked, posted: “All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life.

“Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.