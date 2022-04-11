Toome road tragedy: woman dies after crash and man is arrested

Police confirmed that officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to a report of a collision on the Toome bypass shortly after 11pm.

Sergeant McIvor said: “A man in his 50s was arrested a short time later and is currently helping police with enquiries.

“The Toome bypass was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashccam footage that could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1864 of 10/04/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/