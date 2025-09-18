Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee has deferred a decision on listed building consent for demolition of a disused chapel.

The deferral was agreed at a meeting of the Planning Committee at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey, on Monday evening.

The applicant, Duneane Parish, is seeking listed building consent in relation to the former Sacred Heart Church, Staffordstown Road, Toomebridge.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee the church is located 3.5 kilometres from Toome. She said the applicant is seeking listed building consent to demolish the building.

Former Sacred Heart Church, Toomebridge. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

A committee report noted the church is a grade B1 listed building. It is described as “a symmetrical early 19th century vernacular Roman Catholic Church with Gothic Revival detailing.

“The building is currently vacant and has been redundant since the late 1990s following the construction of a new church located to the north-west of the site.”

The officer indicated further to the removal of slates from the roof of the former church, there have been no repairs or temporary covering and its condition has “further deteriorated”.

The officer reported ten letters of objection have been received suggesting that proposed demolition is “not justified and would set a precedent”; the building could be restored and used by the community as a parish hall; the building has “historical, cultural and spiritual importance and is a local asset”.

It was also claimed there is no evidence of anti-social behaviour or vandalism and “alternative options should be explored to preserve the building”.

There was also an objection from DfC’s (Department for Communities) Historic Environment Division (HED).

Speaking at the meeting, Antrim SDLP Councillor Roisin Lynch, who is not a committee member but had speaking rights, asked the committee for a deferral as the applicant’s structural engineer and property advisor were not able to be present at the meeting.

“Without them, the committee will not have access to a full range of expert evidence needed to make a fair and balanced decision. There is a difference of opinion between the experts and HED.”

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell commented: “When looking at listed buildings, one of the issues is whether or not the building could be used for some other purpose. This is in the middle of a graveyard, so any use would be pretty restricted.”

Ald Campbell noted that the former church is “an attractive building” with “historical value” but questioned potential alternative uses, which he described, as “probably very limited in the middle of a cemetery”.

He proposed a deferral, seconded by Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill and following a vote, his proposal was approved unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter