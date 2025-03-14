Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has received an application for the proposed demolition of a former church building.

The applicant, Duneane Parish, is seeking listed building consent in relation to the old Sacred Heart Church, Staffordstown Road, Toomebridge.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the older chapel was constructed between 1820 and 1839. It was listed in 1974.

The report indicated the building has been unused since the construction of the adjacent church. An application to de-list the original building was submitted in 1991 but was refused.

It states: “The old church has been redundant since 1991 and has fallen into a state of disrepair. The building has lost its windows and a number of slates in the roof. Structural surveys confirm the building is in serious structural distress.

“As a landowner, the Diocese of Down and Connor are one of the largest owners of listed buildings in Northern Ireland. They manage and maintain many listed churches, buildings, and important built heritage features.

“However, they are also a responsible landowner and have obligations for the safety of people that come on to their land, whether lawfully or unlawfully. The Diocese have insurance requirements that obliges it to protect employees and other persons from bodily injury at all times.

“In addition, the remote rural nature of the old church makes it vulnerable to anti-social activity. There is a danger that people entering the site, albeit unlawfully, would be vulnerable to injury. The potential risk for someone gaining access to the site is a very real scenario.”

The report notes that two companies have surveyed the building. One indicated: “Localised collapses occurred in this building and more collapses will occur, which presents a hazard leading to potential injuries/fatalities. The only viable option recommended is that the building be taken down.”

It was also stated: “The building is very unstable, particularly during high winds, with collapse or partial collapse anticipated leading to danger to others.”

The statement said: “The building is neither a Grade A or B+ listing and as such does not benefit from the highest protection. Demolition is permitted in exceptional circumstances. In this case the structural integrity and the hazard to the public is a clear case for demolition.

“The building is beside a graveyard and there is no scope for redevelopment. The Church have retained ownership of this building for decades and it is now in a position of having serious health and safety concerns with this building being retained in the current state on their lands in this remote area of the countryside.

"Based on the expert advice of the structural engineers, the Diocese now seeks permission for demolition of this building.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter