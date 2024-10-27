Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI has have warned anyone planning to attend a car cruise in the Toomebridge area on Sunday evening that there will be additional police presence in the area.

“We have reason to believe that the Toomebridge area may be used as the base for a car cruise on Sunday evening,” Mid Ulster police posted on social media.

"While we would strongly appeal to those involved to reconsider, we would like to inform anyone attending that there will be an additional police presence in the area across the weekend.

"We want to make sure people living or travelling in the area can come and go without disruption, and that they are not subject to excessive noise or anti-social driving. We will be patrolling the area and where we note people breaking the law they will be dealt with in a robust manner.”

Police pledge 'robust' action on law-breakers attending car cruise events. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston said the communities in these areas where these gatherings take place “have had enough”.

She urged parents to ask their sons and daughters not to attend the events.

"Can I add that the PSNI will be monitoring other areas on Sunday evening as well,” she said.

“This nonsense must stop!”