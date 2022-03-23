It was the Festival’s first year back after two years of the pandemic with nine nights of excellent plays and performances.

Friday night saw the final curtain come down.

Honorary Festival Director Susan Gates said ‘It was great to get the Drama Festival up and running again after such difficult times, especially as we gambled and put plans in place while we were still under severe restrictions.

'Class' by Kilrush Drama Group from Co Wexford scooped 10 awards at Portadown Drama Festival.

“Thankfully it was well worth the effort and once again we had a very high standard and varied programme of three confined and six in the open section, all of which was well supported by the Portadown public and beyond,” said Susan.

Following a production of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckcoo’s Nest’ by Lislea Dramatic Players, adjudicator Scott Marshall, gave his final adjudication and read out the final results.

The premier award for best overall production (Guinness Trophy) went to Kilrush Drama Group for their production of ‘Class’.

The group, from County Wexford, lifted ten awards in total, while, Enniskillen Theatre Company took three awards on their Portadown debut.

The full results are as follow:

The Guinness Trophy for Best Overall Production, 1 Kilrush Drama Group (Class), 2, Holywood Players (Absent Friends), 3 Newpoint Players (The True Story of Mary K), 4 Bart Players (The Cemetery Club).

Portadown Players Cup for Best Comedy: ‘Absent Friends’ by Holywood Players.

Campbell Jewellers Shield Best Play in Confined Section: ‘Family Plot’ by Newtownstewart Theatre Company.

Mrs Warnock Cup for Best Producer Pat Whelan (Kilrush).

Gerard McCreesh Memorial Cup for Director’s Interpretation of a Straight Play: Pat Whelan (Kilrush) with ‘Class.’ RV Hawthorne Challenge Cup for Straight Play: Kilrush Drama Group with ‘Class’.

The Clonavon Cup for Best Play by an Irish Author: Kilrush Drama Group with ‘Class.’

Topsy Wilson Challenge Cup Highest Audience Appeal (by season ticket holders): Kilrush Drama Group ‘Class.’

The William McKay Kenny Cup for Best Moment of Theatre: Newtownstewart Drama Group (Family Plot).

Portadown Festival Association Cup for Most Promising Actor/Actress: Conor Friery (Enniskillen Theatre Group) ‘The Night Alive’.

Charles Cooper Cup for Best Actor: T.C. Smith (Holywood Players) ‘Absent Friends’.

Mandeville Cup for Best Actress: Catherine Stafford (Kilrush Drama Group) ‘Class’.

Fiona Hughes Memorial Cup for most promising New Actor/Actress Aideen McNamara (Enniskillen Theatre Company) ‘The Night Alive’.

R Spence & Son Trophy for Best Supporting Christian Carbin (Enniskillen Theatre Company) ‘The Night Alive’. Eric Thompson Trophy for Best Supporting Actress: Caroline Forsythe (Holywood Players) ‘Absent Friends’.

Bertil Gallagher Award for Stage Presentation: Newtownstewart Players (Family Plot). Gateway Theatre Award for Stage Management: Kilrush Drama Group (Class).

B&H Martin Cup for Lighting: Kilrush Drama Group (Class). Rowel Friers Award for Decor: Kilrush Drama Group (Class).

