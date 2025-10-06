Held at the Culloden Hotel on October 4, the awards attracted more than 1,000 nominations for the categories – and a very special VIP guest!

Portrush dance teacher Victoria Lagan was competing in three categories: Choreographer of the Year, County Derry/L’Derry School of the Year and Event of the Year for ‘Let’s Dance’ the open-air dance spectacular she organised in Portrush last year as part of Angela Rippon’s national campaign to get everyone dancing.

Victoria’s dance company VLDD Studio won the award for County School of the Year – for the second year in a row – while Victoria won the award for Event of the Year for ‘Let’s Dance’.

And the surprises didn’t stop there as Victoria was presented with her award by none other than Angela Rippon herself who said: “I was absolutely delighted that you won, not one but two awards, with the first one for the work that you did during the Let’s Dance weekend.

"You really worked so incredibly hard, pulled together a terrific programme for the weekend and embodied all that we hoped to achieve with Let’s Dance.

"It was YOUR moment and I was thrilled for you.”

And, the success for Victoria’s VLDD Studio didn’t stop there as one of her pupils, Emma-Louise Shirlow was a finalist in the 13 & Under Performer of the Year category.

It’s been a successful year for young Emma as she was also a finalist in the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) awards category for Best Youth in an Adult Show for her portrayal of Charlie Bucket in Ballywillan Drama Group’s 2025 production of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

Completing the hat-trick of success for the Causeway Coast was Portrush actor and presenter Andrew Donnell who was named as Host of the Year for 2025.

Andrew said: “I am so honoured to win Host of the Year.

"It’s honestly a privilege to host many dance competitions and events in Northern Ireland and my passion is entertaining people and having a great time.”

Well done to them all!

1 . NEWS Victoria Lagan, owner of VLDD Studio, being surprised by Angela Rippon who presented Victoria with her award for NI Dance event of the year “Let’s Dance”. Photo: VLDD

2 . NEWS Victoria Lagan of VLDD Studio with her student Emma-Louise Shirlow who was a finalist in the 13 & Under Performing Arts Pupil of the Year (NI) category. Photo: VLDD

3 . NEWS Portrush actor and presenter Drew Donnell who won Host of the Year 2025 at the Golden Dance Awards. Photo: DANCE AWARDS