Top father and daughter duo team up to raise funds for cancer charity

Topglass operations manager Hugh McCann and his daughter Eilísann McCann recently completed Cancer Focus Northern Ireland's FROG 2023 (Fun Run of the Glens) and raised more than £700.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Each year the Toomebridge-based company selects a charity to support over the course of 12 months.

At the beginning of this year Hugh nominated Cancer Focus NI and the cause was subsequently voted for by the team to be their annual partner.

He said, "This is the 18th year running I have taken part in Cancer Focus NI's FROG. The charity is very close to our hearts and the fundraising event itself is organised by our close friend, Paul McToal.

Hugh McCann and his daughter Eilísann McCann who completed Cancer Focus Northern Ireland's FROG 2023 (Fun Run of the Glens).Hugh McCann and his daughter Eilísann McCann who completed Cancer Focus Northern Ireland's FROG 2023 (Fun Run of the Glens).
"I was delighted that Topglass decided to get behind the charity this year and we are very pleased with the fundraising total so far. Thank you to everyone who has donated."

If you would like to make a donation visit: https://lnkd.in/e2AtFP3A

