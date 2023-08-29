With 100 percent of pupils achieving at least five GCSEs, St John the Baptist’s College in Portadown has been celebrating another momentous occasion with excellent results.

The College, a co-educational all-ability school which opened in September 2017, had plenty to celebrate on GSCE day with hard working students succeeding and exceeding expectations.

Principal of St John the Baptist’s College, Mrs Noella Murray said: “We are extremely proud of all of our pupils and are truly delighted with the fantastic results which they have achieved today. They have worked very hard over the past 5 years and that effort has now paid dividends for them, with 100% of our pupils achieving at least 5 A*-C grades and 96.25% achieving 7 A*-C.”

"Staff are especially proud of pupils who have overcome significant barriers and personal challenges in their young lives, but who, nonetheless, have exceeded all expectations,” she said.

Mrs Murray would also like to thank the parents/carers of Year 12 pupils as well as the staff from the college’s myriad of feeder primary schools, ‘who have worked in close partnership with teachers in the college, to ensure that together they could support each individual child to succeed and flourish’.

Finally, she also acknowledged the dedication, professionalism and compassion which her staff have shown for these young people throughout their journey in the College.

Mrs Murray said: “We have a strong family ethos within the school where every child is valued, nurtured and empowered to excel. It has been a real privilege to see this group grow to become the kind, accomplished and well-grounded young people they are today. We wish them all the very best and are delighted that the portfolio of excellent results which they have achieved today will open many doors for them as they move to the stage of their education.

"Moreover, we hope that the wider knowledge, faith, skills and values which they acquired in St John The Baptist’s College will serve them well as they progress and continue to flourish in their personal lives,” said the principal.

St John the Baptist’s College was launched initially as a Key Stage 3 model but as a rapidly growing and successful school, it was re-designated as an 11-16 school in April 2021.

1 . Aisling celebrating with her mum Aisling Trainor, a pupil at St John the Baptist's College in Portadown with her mum Shauna celebrating as she receives her GCSE results. Photo: Photos courtesy of St John the Baptist's College

2 . Daire is a high achiever St John the Baptist's College Principal Mrs Noella Murray pictured with Daire Walsh and his mum Catriona after achieving highly in his GCSE results. Photo: Photos courtesy of St John the Baptist's College

3 . Smile of success St John the Baptist's College, Portadown Year 12 Pupils Caoimhe Tennyson pictured with her parents, Anne and Dessie, after achieving excellent GCSE results. Photo: Photo courtesy of St John the Baptist's College

4 . Great achievement by Grace Grace Preshur pictured with Principal of St John the Baptist's College in Portadown Mrs Noella Murray. Grace was among many pupils who achieved great success. Photo: Photo courtesy of St John the Baptist's College