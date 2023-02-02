Following their most successful year of fundraising to date, Toome-based Topglass has elected to continue its support of cancer causes by choosing Northern Irish charity Cancer Focus NI for their 2023 Charity Partner.

Last year the specialist glazing and façade contractor raised vital funds for their 2022 Annual Charity Partner, Macmillan Cancer Support, through various fundraising initiatives including a gruelling 26 mile hike by Assistant Accountant Joanne Etherson.

The total raised by the team was matched by the company taking the total donated to over £4800.

Managing Director, Mark Mitchell says: “Each year our team nominate and vote for potential charities to be our Annual Charity Partner.

Topglass’ Cathy Loughlin, Joanne Etherson and Mark Mitchell present funds raised last year to local Macmillan representative Joanne Young.

"For the second year running our team have chosen to support a cancer charity, signifying their empathy with this cause and dedication to making a positive impact. ‘People’ is the first, and arguably most important, of our company values.

"It is for this reason that it is so important for us to recognise the causes that are close to the people who make Topglass a success, and to support them however we can.

"This year we plan to facilitate a busy calendar of fundraising events as well as assisting any members of staff who may wish to undertake personal fundraising challenges. We look forward to engaging with and fundraising for Cancer Focus NI throughout the coming year.”

Topglass is part of the Rathbane Group and a sister company of MJM Marine, a leading international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment and Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world.

