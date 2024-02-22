Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the Council’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 20, Causeway Connections co-founder, David Evans, highlighted the company’s aims in “bringing economic development to all areas and people of this council area”.

Plans include the creation of “signature attractions”, such as a golf course at Magilligan, a US Presidents centre in north Antrim, a Causeway gallery, and a birdlife centre. Funding would be provided by the council, philanthropists and investors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With these attractions, Causeway Connections hopes to increase the number tourists from Great Britain and the USA, throughout the entire calendar year, and create around 2,500 “good quality jobs”.

Causeway Connections’ ambitious plans would see a boost to tourism outside the summer season. Credit Murray Bell.

Mr Evans said: “We compared data for the area with data from Galway and Cornwall – areas with similar weather and beautiful beaches – on multiple points like the number of hotels, museums and galleries.

“The reason we have fewer four and five star hotels compared to those areas is that we have such a short season. It’s basically a summer season with no signature indoor attractions.

“We want to do for this area what Titanic Centre has done for Belfast; an anchor point from which hoteliers can invest from.

Advertisement

Advertisement