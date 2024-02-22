Tourism company says it plans to do for Causeway Coast what 'Titanic Centre has done for Belfast'
At the Council’s Leisure and Development Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 20, Causeway Connections co-founder, David Evans, highlighted the company’s aims in “bringing economic development to all areas and people of this council area”.
Plans include the creation of “signature attractions”, such as a golf course at Magilligan, a US Presidents centre in north Antrim, a Causeway gallery, and a birdlife centre. Funding would be provided by the council, philanthropists and investors.
With these attractions, Causeway Connections hopes to increase the number tourists from Great Britain and the USA, throughout the entire calendar year, and create around 2,500 “good quality jobs”.
Mr Evans said: “We compared data for the area with data from Galway and Cornwall – areas with similar weather and beautiful beaches – on multiple points like the number of hotels, museums and galleries.
“The reason we have fewer four and five star hotels compared to those areas is that we have such a short season. It’s basically a summer season with no signature indoor attractions.
“We want to do for this area what Titanic Centre has done for Belfast; an anchor point from which hoteliers can invest from.
“On a wet day in Causeway Coast and Glens, there’s no significant indoor arena that a visitor can go to. You can’t go to [Bushmills] Distillery because it has to be pre-booked, so there’s no indoor centre in this whole area, at a significant scale, that visitors can look around.”