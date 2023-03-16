Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign – ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ – is going live around the world this week – and the north coast features prominently!

Specially timed to coincide with this week’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the new ads will be seen in some of key tourism markets including GB and Germany, followed by France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the Nordic countries. The campaign will continue to be rolled out in other markets over the coming weeks, including in the United States.

The ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign is all about celebrating the different ways in which the island of Ireland fills the hearts of visitors and of locals – and inviting potential holidaymakers to come and experience those for themselves.

The personalities starring in the ads share the things about Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland which fill their hearts and dialling up what differentiates the island of Ireland from other destinations.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson filming for Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign at Mussenden Temple.

The first ads of the new campaign feature actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, from Derry Girls, and Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters.

The Derry Girls actors are seen enjoying delicious seafood in Harry’s Shack in Portstewart as well as running through the sand dunes at Portstewart Strand. They also pay a visit to Mussenden Temple.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As people everywhere around the world celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we are delighted to roll out our new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign this week. It will highlight our rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and, in particular, our warm welcome – encouraging people to put the island of Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

“Our aim is to deliver ‘stand-out’ for Northern Ireland in the hugely competitive international marketplace. Our ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign will position the island of Ireland as a place that fills the heart and restores the spirit. Our people and welcome are key differentiators for the island of Ireland from our competitor destinations; and this campaign puts them front and centre.”

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Saoirse-Monica Jackson filming for Tourism Ireland’s new global campaign at Mussenden Temple.