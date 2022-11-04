The generous effort is being rolled out across the borough for the third year in a row.

Toys will get another chance to be loved by children as the scheme distributes toys in good condition to a new home.

New toys will also find a welcoming home and into the arms of a little child this Christmas with the help of participating community organisations.

Cllr Victor Robinson, Ald Stephen Ross, Michael Laverty (Director of Waste Operations Antrim and Newtownabbey Council), Phoebe Kerr, Isobel Kerr (Manager of Habitat for Humanities ReStore Ballymena), Deputy Mayor Cllrr Leah Smyth, Kim Dunne (Project Co-ordinator Muckamore Parish Development Association) and Cllr Billy Webb.

Community organisations who have stepped up to facilitate the scheme include; ‘Listening Ear,’ ‘Fit Moms and Kids’ and ‘A Safe Space to be Me.’

These community organisations are providing drop-off points and will arrange for the new toys to be distributed to those in need.

Advertisement

Last year, 3,850 toys were donated, providing toys for children in many families across the borough and diverting over 2.5 tonnes of waste from landfill.

The council, in partnership with local charity, Habitat for Humanity, will aim to replicate the success of the toy scheme from last Christmas. Pre-loved toys in good condition can be

dropped off in the Christmas Toy Collection containers at any of the council’s five household recycling centres.

These toys will be collected by Habitat for Humanity who will sort, clean and sell them on at low prices in their ReStore shops.

Muckamore Parish Development Association are also teaming up with Habitat for Humanity NI to host a pop-up toy shop for preloved and new toys.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “Christmas this year will be particularly difficult for many families as we face the cost of living crisis and I urge anyone who can buy or donate a spare toy to do so.

Advertisement

“We can’t forget the magic of Christmas for our children across the borough, and that’s why I’m delighted to be launching our third Christmas Toy Scheme. We’re also rescuing toys from landfill and playing our part for the environment.

"I know we have extremely generous people in our community and with the support of our community organisations, we can come together to make this appeal even more successful than last year.”