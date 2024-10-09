Tractor and Truck Run in aid of Lough Neagh Rescue and NI Air Ambulance

By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Oct 2024, 13:43 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 16:58 GMT
This year’s Tractor and Truck Run, which aims to raise much needed funds for Lough Neagh Rescue and NI Air Ambulance, is expected to be the highlight of the season.

This annual event is on Sunday October 20 and is sure to attract big crowds for an afternoon of craic and music.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for an afternoon of horsepower and community spirit as we rally together for two incredible causes. Proudly supported by Grassmen. This event promises to be a highlight of the season. And don't worry, we've got light refreshments to keep you fuelled throughout the day!

"Whether you're a truck enthusiast, a tractor fan, or simply looking for a fun day out with family and friends, this event is for you. Let's make this year's run bigger and better than ever before!”

The Tractor and Truck Run leaves Ardboe Business Park goes through Coagh village then onto Cookstown onto Moneymore back into Coagh and finishes in Ardboe.

