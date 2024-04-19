Traffic advice for motorists ahead of band parades in Randalstown and Newry
A large parade is due to take place in Newry this evening (Friday, April 19). The route will take participants along Belfast Road to Downshire Road then along Church Avenue, Windsor Hill, Sandys Street, back onto Downshire Road for dispersal at the Orange Hall.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “ Traffic will be impacted in these areas from around 7pm until 10pm. Diversions will be in place for the duration. The carpark of the nearby high school will be open for parking.
"Both participants and members of the public should display respect for the local area by behaving in a respectful manner and following any advice given by police.
Meanwhile, Road users are told to expect delays in Randalstown on Saturday evening, April 20, due to a planned parade.
“The parade will begin at 7pm at Randalstown Memorial Orange Hall, before moving on to Portglenone Road and making its way around the town.
"The parade is expected to finish at 10.45pm on Lower Main Street before participants make their way back to the Memorial Orange Hall.
“Roads in and around the town will be closed to traffic between 7pm and 11pm due to number of participants and spectators expected.
“Local officers will however, be on the ground to facilitate local residents where possible and will assist with diverting traffic. If you are not planning on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
