Traffic advice issued ahead of Mid and East Antrim's Twelfth of July parades
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are advising road users to expect temporary traffic delays across Mid and East Antrim areas on Friday, July 12, due to a number of planned parades.
There will be main parades in Carrickfergus, Ballymena, Broughshane and Ahoghill, with smaller feeder/return parades taking place in other towns and villages across the borough.
In a statement the PSNI added: “It is likely that most delays may occur in the centre of each of the aforementioned towns and villages between 11am and 2pm then again at 4pm and 6pm.
"Officers will be on the ground to assist with the flow of traffic, but if you are not attending any of the parades, please seek an alternative route for your journey where possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.