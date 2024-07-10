Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are advising road users to expect temporary traffic delays across Mid and East Antrim areas on Friday, July 12, due to a number of planned parades.

There will be main parades in Carrickfergus, Ballymena, Broughshane and Ahoghill, with smaller feeder/return parades taking place in other towns and villages across the borough.

In a statement the PSNI added: “It is likely that most delays may occur in the centre of each of the aforementioned towns and villages between 11am and 2pm then again at 4pm and 6pm.