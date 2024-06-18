Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead for their journeys with sewer installation work to commence on Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, at the end of June.

Part of the Living With Water in Belfast Plan, the NI Water scheme – which will be carried out in three phases – will create additional capacity in the sewer network to help support local development.

David McClean, NI Water senior project manager, said: “This major programme of work will also deliver environmental improvements and has already seen a major upgrade to Lower Woodburn Wastewater Pumping Station (WwPS), as well as other local network upgrades which will help reduce the risk of out-of-sewer flooding and improve the water quality in Belfast Lough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We appreciate that work of this nature can be disruptive and would like to thank the local community and travelling public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential scheme. Our contractor AG Wilson will strive to keep disruption to a minimum and will work longer hours in a bid to complete pipelaying in the shortest possible timeframe.”

Traffic management will be in place on the approach to and around the working area. Photo provided by NI Water

The first phase will involve the installation of 860m of large diameter sewer and the construction of associated manholes on Belfast Road between Lower Woodburn WwPS (beside the Go Station) and the junction of Sloefield Drive.

To carry out the work as safely as possible and protect construction workers and the public, NI Water says it will be necessary to have traffic management in place on the approach to and around the working area.

Both Directions

The required traffic management will include a lane closure in both directions on Belfast Road and a reduced speed limit, from 40mph to 30mph. Some pedestrian management will also be required during phase one work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic management will be in place from Saturday, June 29, to facilitate the delivery of machinery and materials, with pipelaying getting underway on Monday, July 1. Work will commence at the Go Station and progress towards Sloefield Drive. Traffic/pedestrian management will move along Belfast Road with the pipelaying work.

Access for residents and businesses will be available at all times and signage will be in place to direct motorists. Bus stops along the route will not be affected by the work.

This first phase of work is expected to take around eight weeks to complete. With only one lane in operation in each direction in the vicinity of the pipelaying works, NI Water advise motorists to allow extra time for their journeys.

Extended working hours (7am-7pm) will be employed Monday to Friday and work will also take place on Saturdays in a bid to complete the work as quickly as possible and minimise disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic management will be temporarily removed on July 11 and 12 and August 18 to accommodate events taking place in the town.

In a statement, NI Water added: “Construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children. We would appreciate the co-operation of the public in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.”