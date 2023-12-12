Traffic alert: Co Armagh road closed due to one vehicle crash with emergency services at the scene
A Co Armagh has been closed to traffic after a single vehicle collision this morning, says the PSNI.
The incident happened on the Loughgall Road outside Armagh City and drivers are urged to find an alternative route.
It is understood the emergency services are at the scene.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The Loughgall Road outside Armagh is currently closed due to a one vehicle road traffic collision. Road users are asked to avoid the area. Update to follow.”