Traffic alert: Lengthy delays as traffic light outage causes problems for motorists leaving the M1 at Portadown
Serious traffic delays this morning on the M12 slip off at Portadown due to a traffic light outage.
From earlier this morning the traffic lights onto the M12 off-slip at Carn Roundabout (newr Charles Hurst) is causing lengthy delays for people seeking to leave the motorway here.
According to Traffic Watch NI in “Craigavon - traffic signals off on M12 off-slip at the Carn Roundabout (near Charles Hurst) - lengthy delays for traffic wanting to leave the Motorway here (08:45).”
