Traffic alert: PSNI urges drivers to avoid part of Armagh due to a road crash plus heavy traffic due to a GAA final
Police are urging drivers to avoid part of Armagh due to a road traffic collision which combined with a GAA final held in the city has led to heavy and slow-moving traffic.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be aware that police are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road in Armagh.
"Due to the GAA final match in Armagh today traffic is very heavy and slow moving. Please avoid the area if you can or seek an alternative route,” he said.