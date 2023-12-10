Register
BREAKING

Traffic alert: PSNI urges drivers to avoid part of Armagh due to a road crash plus heavy traffic due to a GAA final

Police are urging drivers to avoid part of Armagh due to a road traffic collision which combined with a GAA final held in the city has led to heavy and slow-moving traffic.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 18:35 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 18:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be aware that police are in attendance at a road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road in Armagh.

"Due to the GAA final match in Armagh today traffic is very heavy and slow moving. Please avoid the area if you can or seek an alternative route,” he said.

Related topics:ArmaghPSNIPoliceGAA