Traffic arrangements as NI Water install infrastructure for new Ballycastle shared education campus
The work involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of eleven new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus on Rathlin Road.
NI Water Project Manager, Stephanie McBride said: “Work will commence on Ann Street on Monday, September 8 and progress towards the new shared campus site.”
To carry out the work safely the following traffic management needs will be in place:
ANN STREET (September 8): A lane closure with two-way traffic lights will be required around the working area from No. 58 Ann Street to the roundabout at Rathlin Road.
During this time a one-way closure (northbound) will also be in place on Rathlin Road. Traffic heading south on Rathlin Road towards Ann Street will be diverted via Strandview Road, North Street and Quay Road.
Access to the bus stop on Rathlin Road, adjacent to the high school, will be available during this time. This section of work should be completed in 2-3 weeks.
RATHLIN ROAD (towards end September): For safety reasons and to complete the work as quickly as possible, Rathlin Road will be fully closed to through traffic between Ann Street and 44 Rathlin Road.
Access for residents will be maintained from either side of the closure, depending on the location of the pipelaying works and diversion routes will be signposted. Any changes to bus routes during this closure will be conveyed to local schools and signage erected on bus stops.
NI Water Project Manager, Stephanie McBride continued: “We would remind the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we appreciate the co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.
"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.
“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and CivCo take this opportunity to thank local residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to serve the new shared education campus in Ballycastle.
“Our contractor will make every effort to complete the work as quickly as possible.”