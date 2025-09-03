NI Water will begin a programme of work on Monday, September 8, to install essential wastewater infrastructure for the new shared education campus in Ballycastle.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of eleven new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus on Rathlin Road.

NI Water Project Manager, Stephanie McBride said: “Work will commence on Ann Street on Monday, September 8 and progress towards the new shared campus site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To carry out the work safely the following traffic management needs will be in place:

NI Water will begin a programme of work next week to install essential wastewater infrastructure to serve the new shared education campus. The work, which will be undertaken by our appointed contractor, CivCo, involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of 11 new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus on Rathlin Road. CREDIT GOOGLE

ANN STREET (September 8): A lane closure with two-way traffic lights will be required around the working area from No. 58 Ann Street to the roundabout at Rathlin Road.

During this time a one-way closure (northbound) will also be in place on Rathlin Road. Traffic heading south on Rathlin Road towards Ann Street will be diverted via Strandview Road, North Street and Quay Road.

Access to the bus stop on Rathlin Road, adjacent to the high school, will be available during this time. This section of work should be completed in 2-3 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATHLIN ROAD (towards end September): For safety reasons and to complete the work as quickly as possible, Rathlin Road will be fully closed to through traffic between Ann Street and 44 Rathlin Road.

NI Water will begin a programme of work next week to install essential wastewater infrastructure to serve the new shared education campus. The work, which will be undertaken by our appointed contractor, CivCo, involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of 11 new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus on Rathlin Road.

Access for residents will be maintained from either side of the closure, depending on the location of the pipelaying works and diversion routes will be signposted. Any changes to bus routes during this closure will be conveyed to local schools and signage erected on bus stops.

NI Water Project Manager, Stephanie McBride continued: “We would remind the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we appreciate the co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and CivCo take this opportunity to thank local residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to serve the new shared education campus in Ballycastle.

“Our contractor will make every effort to complete the work as quickly as possible.”