Traffic delays as 2-vehicle crash blocks lane on M1 between Lurgan and Portadown
Motorists are warned to expect delays after a 2-vehicle collision on the M1.
The incident happened between the Lurgan and Portadown junctions this afternoon and one lane is currently closed to traffic.
There are no reports of anyone injured at this stage.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that lane two of the M1 westbound, between the Lurgan and Portadown junctions, is currently closed to traffic, due to a two-vehicle collision.
"Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”