Motorists are warned to expect delays after a 2-vehicle collision on the M1.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between the Lurgan and Portadown junctions this afternoon and one lane is currently closed to traffic.

There are no reports of anyone injured at this stage.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that lane two of the M1 westbound, between the Lurgan and Portadown junctions, is currently closed to traffic, due to a two-vehicle collision.

"Please avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”