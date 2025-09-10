Delays are expected this evening in Portadown after a road traffic collision on the Northway.

It is understood the incident happened this afternoon at the ASDA junction and traffic is down to one lane heading towards Portadown.

It is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.

There are long delays with tailbacks through to Craigavon central and the M1.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Northway in Portadown is currently down to one lane of traffic heading towards Portadown, due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place and drivers should expect delays and seek an alternative route if possible.”