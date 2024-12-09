Traffic delays as PSNI deal with 2 vehicle crash involving lorry and car in Portadown
Police are dealing with a 2 vehicle crash between a lorry and a car in Portadown which is causing some disruption around the Northway.
It is understood the crash happened on the Northway this afternoon at the junction with the Brownstown Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently dealing with an Road Traffic Collision (RTC) on the Northway, Portadown with the junction of Brownstown Road.
"The road is passable with care. Please follow instructions from officers in attendance. If you can please seek an alternative route.”