Traffic delays as PSNI deal with 2 vehicle crash involving lorry and car in Portadown

By Carmel Robinson
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:50 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
Police are dealing with a 2 vehicle crash between a lorry and a car in Portadown which is causing some disruption around the Northway.

It is understood the crash happened on the Northway this afternoon at the junction with the Brownstown Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently dealing with an Road Traffic Collision (RTC) on the Northway, Portadown with the junction of Brownstown Road.

"The road is passable with care. Please follow instructions from officers in attendance. If you can please seek an alternative route.”

PSNI dealing with two vehicle crash in Portadown, Co Armagh.placeholder image
PSNI dealing with two vehicle crash in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Later this afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a two vehicle Road Traffic Collision (RTC) involving a car and a lorry. It involved damage to vehicles only and no injuries were reported.”

