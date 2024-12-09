Police are dealing with a 2 vehicle crash between a lorry and a car in Portadown which is causing some disruption around the Northway.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the crash happened on the Northway this afternoon at the junction with the Brownstown Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently dealing with an Road Traffic Collision (RTC) on the Northway, Portadown with the junction of Brownstown Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road is passable with care. Please follow instructions from officers in attendance. If you can please seek an alternative route.”

PSNI dealing with two vehicle crash in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Later this afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “This was a two vehicle Road Traffic Collision (RTC) involving a car and a lorry. It involved damage to vehicles only and no injuries were reported.”