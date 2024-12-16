Traffic delays are expected this afternoon on the Northway in Portadown after a road traffic crash.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood there was a crash on the Northway at the slipway onto the M1 motorway.

There are no reports of anyone injured at present however traffic is building up in the area and motorists are warned to expect delays.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “A crash on the Northway sliproad to the motorway has just occurred. Long tailbacks are building up.”