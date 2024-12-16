Traffic delays in Portadown after road traffic crash on Northway

By Carmel Robinson
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:52 BST

Traffic delays are expected this afternoon on the Northway in Portadown after a road traffic crash.

It is understood there was a crash on the Northway at the slipway onto the M1 motorway.

There are no reports of anyone injured at present however traffic is building up in the area and motorists are warned to expect delays.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy said: “A crash on the Northway sliproad to the motorway has just occurred. Long tailbacks are building up.”

