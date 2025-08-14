Traffic moving slowly between Rushmere Shopping Centre and Lurgan as crane mobilised to install Moylinn Footbridge in Craigavon
A huge crane is on site for the new Moylinn Footbridge in Craigavon with traffic on the Lake Road moving slowly.
Sinn Fein Cllr Jude Mallon, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, urged people to avoid the Lake Road, Craigavon if possible.
“There are big delays between Roundabout 2 & Roundabout 3 (towards Rushmere from Lurgan) as work on the Moylinn Footbridge ramps up,” he said.
"There are cranes on site so expect hold-ups. Take another route if you can!”