Traffic warning after large oil spill on a 'significant' stretch of road between Armagh and Hamiltownsbawn
Motorists have been warned about a significant oil spill between Armagh and Hamiltonsbawn.
It is understood the main road between the city and Hamiltonsbawn has been affected.
DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, issued the warning this afternoon.
He revealed there is a large oil spill on a ‘significant stretch’ of road between Hamiltonsbawn to Armagh – the A51.
"Please drive very carefully and motorcyclists beware! It has been reported to the PSNI and the DFI,” said Cllr Wilson.
