'Trailblazing' campaigner Julie Lillis leaves a 'lasting legacy' for those living with cancer

Mourners at the funeral of Northern Ireland cancer campaigner Julie Anne Lillis have been told she was “a force to be reckoned with”.

The Whiteabbey woman, who passed away on Friday, March 24, was laid to rest on Wednesday in Carnmoney Cemetery after a funeral Mass at St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Whitehouse.

The large number of people gathered for the service heard how Julie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020 after finding a lump, has left a ‘lasting legacy’ for many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fr Paddy McCafferty spoke of her “infectious laugh, or rather her cackle” and how she had a large circle of friends from school, university, work and her “cancer friends”.

Julie Lillis

He shared how she was a “superfan” of Destiny’s Child and travelled the world to see them. Her devotion was rewarded by the presentation of one of the group’s framed gold albums.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourners heard how when faced with cancer, Julie’s bravery “knew no bounds”.

In a moving tribute, read out to those gathered in the church, her family said they were “immensely proud of what she had achieved in her too short a life”.

Cancer Focus NI described her as “a dear friend, supporter, loyal fundraiser, and one of Northern Ireland’s most passionate cancer campaigners”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julie Lillis was one of Northern Ireland’s most passionate cancer campaigners.

A spokesperson said: “Julie first connected with our charity when, two months after receiving a cancer diagnosis in September 2020, she cycled 300km for breast cancer awareness. Raising an amazing £10,460, Julie donated £5,000 towards our research into the mutant BRCA gene at Queen’s University and to fund our Focus Friends group – a unique support group for younger women with breast cancer.

"In the following years, Julie has kindly shared her humour, kindness, and knowledge to help further support the work of our charity. In 2021, she was a charity advocate of our Support Your Girls breast cancer campaign where she shared her story to help raise awareness and even participated in an Instagram Live initiative to highlight signs and symptoms to local women.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"However, Julie’s lasting legacy will be as a trailblazing campaigner. In 2022, she along with others, highlighted the urgent need for a clinical audit of secondary breast cancer patients in Northern Ireland, similar to that being commissioned in England and Wales. Her reason for this was simple, she wanted to improve cancer services and patients’ outcomes for local women now and in the future.

"As a charity, we were delighted to announce in February 2023 that we would fund Northern Ireland’s first secondary breast cancer research audit. The work that Julie has done to see the Secondary Breast Cancer audit become a reality will make a permanent difference to Northern Ireland’s health service and the lives of women living with the disease.

"Julie will be missed by everyone at Cancer Focus NI and we are immensely thankful for her support over the years. At this heart-breaking time, our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with her ever-supportive family and friends who loved her dearly.”

Julie, a former pupil of St James’ Primary School and Little Flower Girls’ School, where she was head girl, went on to study at Hope University, Liverpool. She worked for a few years before completing a Masters at the Ulster University, Coleraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A TV production manager, she has been described by Northern Ireland Screen as “a much-loved member of the film and TV production community”.

She worked for many years in production office roles on projects including Dracula: Untold, Game of Thrones, Lost City of Z, My Mother And Other Strangers, Derry Girls, Frank of Ireland and most recently on Nova Jones.

"Julie was an inspiration to everyone who knew her,” said a spokesperson for Northern Ireland Screen.

"She worked tirelessly to help raise awareness for breast cancer charities. Julie highlighted and campaigned tirelessly for the urgent need for a clinical audit of secondary breast cancer patients in Northern Ireland. In February 2023 Julie saw the audit she had campaigned for become a reality with Cancer Focus NI announced that they would fund it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Julie will be missed greatly by her many friends and colleagues in the film and TV industry.”

A family notice said Julie is “Sorely missed by mum Jean, sisters Allison, Jacqui, Jane, brother Bobby and her wider family circle.”