There was also never any excuse for failing to report activities in the house to police, the judge pointed out.

A trainee police officer cleared of raping a woman at a drug-taking party has lost a High Court challenge to being refused vetting clearance.

A judge ruled the PSNI was correct to deny reinstatement due to his recklessness in having sex with a potentially vulnerable complainant.

The verdict means the man, referred to as JR 305 under an anonymity order, is now expected to have his status as a trainee recruit terminated.

He had been charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman at a house in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim back in May 2019.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

The court heard the complaint went to the property in a drunken state along with friends after being out drinking at a nightclub and other house parties in Belfast. Bags of Ecstasy and Ketamine were made available by some of the men who were at the gathering in Newtownabbey.

The woman, who said she took some of drugs before going to sleep in a single bed, alleged that JR 305 raped her when she allowed him to get in beside her because all other beds were occupied.

The incident occurred just weeks before he was due to begin officer training at the PSNI’s Garnerville College. JR 305 was arrested following the woman’s complaint, but insisted any sexual activity was consensual.

The trainee officer told detectives he had been at the house drinking with friends on a “boys night” when some girls arrived in the early hours of the morning and “drugs started to come out onto the table”.

He described seeing white powder on a plate, crushed up MDMA being produced, and one of the other girls using a credit card to chop up lines. At that point JR 305 left and went upstairs to one of the bedrooms before anyone started taking drugs, according to his account.

Hours later he had to move again because one of his friends wanted to use that room to have sex with another of the girls. He stated that the complainant agreed to let him join her, stressing he specifically asked if she agreed to intercourse.

“I didn’t know what state she was in and she was like yeah – she nodded her head and said yeah and after that we had sex,” he told detectives.

His vetting was suspended after the Public Prosecution Service charged him with rape. In May 2023 he was acquitted by a majority verdict following trial by jury at Belfast Crown Court.

Two months later, however, police refused to reinstate JR 305’s vetting clearance due to his presence at a house where drugs were being consumed.

Even though he had left the room without taking any illicit substances, his failure to exit the property and report the incident were assessed as calling into question his judgment and integrity.

Retired High Court judge Sir John Gillen, sitting as an independent assessor, reviewed and backed that decision. He found that JR 305 had acted “recklessly” by getting into bed with a vulnerable young woman in a situation “rife with danger”.

Sir John concluded: “Irrespective of her consenting to sexual intercourse this is not the kind of behaviour that the public expect police officers to engage in.

“I am satisfied that to reinstate vetting clearance to the applicant would impair public confidence in the PSNI and damage its reputation.”

Lawyers representing JR 305 launched a judicial review challenge after a PSNI Chief Superintendent confirmed in August 2023 that his vetting clearance was being denied.

They contended the decision was unlawful, procedurally unfair and irrational, insisting the trainee officer had no idea drugs were going to be available at the house.

Disputing the complainant’s alleged vulnerability, it was also claimed there could be no reputational damage to the PSNI because JR 305 had been acquitted of any criminal wrongdoing. But Mr Justice McAlinden rejected his case after emphasising how he had been sufficiently concerned enough about the woman's condition due to drink and drugs that he checked on her consent.

There was also never any excuse for failing to report activities in the house to police, the judge pointed out.

“The applicant has yet to argue that his behaviour on the morning in question, in failing to refrain from engaging in sexual intercourse with a person who was in reality a complete stranger to him, and who in all likelihood had taken Class A drugs as well as alcohol, was not reckless and extremely fraught with risk,” he said.

“There is no procedural unfairness point in this case.”