Autism NI and the Police Service of Northern Ireland have launched a series of bespoke training webinars for officers and police staff.

The training aims to support them in building their inclusive practice across the organisation, for both neurodivergent members of the public and for employees within their team.

Chair of the Police Autism Support Group, Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “We are really pleased to have worked in partnership with Autism NI to deliver these videos, taking our lead from them on good practice. We did this because feedback told us it was important. That feedback came, not only from our members, but from right across the wider organisation, particularly supervisors who felt they needed more support and operational officers and staff who are delivering services to autistic people in the community every day.

“The webinar modules focus on understanding and responding to the needs of autistic members of the public whilst on duty, as well as how to build an inclusive workplace for autistic staff members across the organisation, and are available to all officers and staff to build knowledge, confidence and skills in supporting autistic people in a neuro-inclusive and person-centred way.”

Kerry Boyd, Chief Executive of Autism NI added: “I am delighted to launch this series for all officers and staff across Northern Ireland. This training has been specifically designed for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and is focused on practical and meaningful adaptations that the organisation can make to improve accessibility and equity of access to services.

“It is great to see the PSNI’s commitment to supporting both autistic members of the public and autistic staff members within the organisation. The webinar launch is the next step in our ongoing positive partnership with the PSNI which has already spanned over 10 years.”

For further information about bespoke training and support offered by Autism NI, contact 02890 401729 option 4 or email [email protected].