A 24 hour strike by unions is causing a paralysis to the public transport system across Northern Ireland as workers take industrial action over what they describe as a ‘pay freeze’ by Translink.

Unite, GMB and SIPTU union members voted in favour of the strike last month with action starting yesterday. Trains and buses across NI are at a standstill including those Translink buses taking children to school.

Workers on the picket line at Lurgan Train Station as Translink staff take strike action across Northern Ireland over pay.

The Education Authority (EA) said more than 57,000 children and young people are affected. A spokesperson said: “Where possible, we are taking steps to mitigate the impact of the action, however, given the industrial action by Translink on the same day, we are expecting significant disruption to school transport in particular.”

Unite deputy regional secretary David Thompson told BBC's Good Morning Ulster : “This is a big decision. It's over eight years since there's been a strike in our public sector. Unfortunately, it has come to this crunch point. People need to get a living. It's very difficult to have a strike that won't have an impact on the public.”

A spokesperson for Translink said: “We have been advised that SIPTU, GMB and UNITE unions intend to take industrial action on Friday, 1st December. As such, there will be no train or bus services – Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro or Glider – operating today.

"Following the budget allocation from the Secretary of State, Translink did not receive a budget for a pay offer from the Department for Infrastructure and as such cannot make a pay offer at this time. Ultimately this issue needs to be resolved for many public sector workers at the NI Executive level.

"While we understand and recognise the concerns that have led to our trade union colleagues’ decision to vote in favour of industrial action, we have engaged with our unions and reiterated our position.

"We have urged our union colleagues not to take action which could further exacerbate the financial pressures on Translink, will disrupt services that so many of our passengers rely on, will impact on school children and could damage the livelihoods of many businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors who depend on the busy Christmas period.

"We are communicating relevant passenger information through the media, on our website, through social media, in stations, and on buses and trains. Our contact centre will also remain open 028 90 666 630. Translink apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Services Affected

Friday 1 December

All Translink timetabled services will not operate, including some services operating after midnight.

For more information on individual journeys, please plan your journey.

Industrial Action Refunds – 1st December 2023

All refunds will be based on unused travel during the Industrial Action period – all other unused travel that does not fall within this period will not be refunded. Refund requests must be made after the industrial action has ended and before 31st January 2024.

Metro Travelcards and UB Town Service cards – Day, Weekly & Monthly Travel

If a customer has valid travel on their card during the industrial action period, they should claim a refund once industrial action has ended.

Customers should email [email protected] with their SmartLink card number, name, address and mobile number (UK number) and advise they would like a refund due to industrial action.

Refunds will be based on unused days during this period and no admin fee will be taken.

SmartPass Office staff will issue a QCV OpenPay refund which can be transferred directly into a personal bank account.

Alternatively, a customer can complete a refund request form at any main bus/rail station/Belfast Welcome Centre. Please note they do not need to return the card but must provide the card number on the form and note the refund is due to industrial action.

Metro and UB Multi-Journey cards

These card holders should not be affected.

If a customer’s card is due to expire on the day of industrial action, they can top-up their card prior to the expiry with a minimum of 10 journeys to extend the expiry date for a further 6 months.

mLink

If a customer has a valid mLink ticket during the strike period, they should claim a refund once strike action has ended.

Customers should contact [email protected] with their name, mobile number and advise they require a refund due to industrial action.

If applicable, refunds will be processed through the customers original payment method or as a voucher which can be used towards a future mLink ticket purchase.

aLink

Applicable to customers who have a current aLink card for travel on bus and/or rail services.

The customer should email [email protected] with their aLink card number, name, address and mobile number (UK number) and advise they would like a refund due to industrial action.

Refunds will be based on unused travel and no admin fee will be taken.

Pass Office staff will check that travel has been paid for before issuing a refund. If any unpaid Direct Debits are outstanding on the account, no refund will be issued.

If applicable, Pass Office staff will issue a QCV OpenPay refund which can be transferred directly into a personal bank account.

iLink/Belfast Visitor Pass

If a customer has valid travel on their card during the industrial action period, they should claim a refund once industrial action has ended.

The customer should email [email protected] with their iLink/BVP card number, name and mobile number (UK number) and advise they would like a refund due to industrial action.

Refunds will be based on unused travel and no admin fee will be taken.

If applicable, SmartPass Office staff will issue a QCV Openpay refund which can be transferred into a personal bank account.

NIR Paper Weekly/Monthly/3-Day Select Tickets

Customers should return their ticket to the Ticket Office it was bought from in order to receive a refund.

Customers who have purchased online should submit a query on www.translink.co.uk/contactus, quoting their Order Number (beginning with TRN).

Cross Border (And Airport 300) Bus Services

Online bookings are currently suspended for Friday 1 December 2023. Passengers who have already purchased tickets for Goldliner X1-X5 and Airport 300 services for this date are being contacted to organise refunds.

Additional Information

All refund claims must be received before 31st January 2024.

No refunds will be processed after 31st January 2024.