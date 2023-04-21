Register
Translink delivers 200 trees to Monkstown Wood

Translink has donated 200 native trees to Monkstown Wood, helping to tackle climate change.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:51 BST

The package is part of the transport provider’s Tree Management Programme and will contribute to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council's One Million Tree initiative.

Mayor, Ald Stephen Ross said: “We’re committed to planting more trees that will create a more sustainable borough and contribute towards tackling climate change.

“The trees will enhance the green space for residents in the Monkstown area while targeting a key objective of our Local Biodiversity Action Plan, which is to increase native woodland coverage in our borough, as it provides a valuable habitat for a wealth of insects, mammals, birds and understory plants.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and Translink Programme Manager, Roy Wilson.The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and Translink Programme Manager, Roy Wilson.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross and Translink Programme Manager, Roy Wilson.

Translink Programme Manager, Roy Wilson, added: “Translink place a strong emphasis on improving biodiversity and were delighted to donate 200 trees to Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in Monkstown Wood near the historic Bleach Green viaducts.

“This also helps support Translink’s Climate Positive Strategy, which aims to create advanced public transport services and integrated networks, connect communities, enhance the economy, and improve health and environmental wellbeing for all.

“Translink is committed to being a good neighbour, and this donation has been delivered as part of the Tree Management Programme. The programme assesses the vegetation along the Northern Ireland Railway line, it’s vital we do this to maintain the high safety standards for passengers, neighbours, and railway employees.”

A council spokesperson explained: “If you’ve recently planted a tree on your business premises, school or home, then why not register it on the council's website? This initiative is vital to creating a more sustainable future for the community and the environment. For more information, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/plantatree/

