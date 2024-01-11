Register
BREAKING

Translink extends deadline for public to capture life’s connections through a lens

Translink has extended the entry deadline for its ‘Connections’ photography exhibition until February 2.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:45 GMT
Translink are calling on amateur photographers to enter their competition and submit photos like this one of Steven and Harry. Credit TranslinkTranslink are calling on amateur photographers to enter their competition and submit photos like this one of Steven and Harry. Credit Translink
Translink are calling on amateur photographers to enter their competition and submit photos like this one of Steven and Harry. Credit Translink

The competition has already attracted interest from local students in universities and colleges across Northern Ireland as well as amateur photography groups and members of the general public with an interest in photography. Translink is now encouraging more people across NI to enter by capturing moments of people making real and meaningful connections made possible by Translink services.

Translink’s David Cowan, said: “We know our passengers have their own stories, adventures and moments of connection using public transport. This competition aims to capture these stories that illustrate the value and importance of public transport.

“As well as having the potential to win prizes, the selected images will feature in a Life Better Connected photo exhibition, which will travel across NI giving a significant platform for local photography enthusiasts to show off their work.”

Check out Connections Photo Competition (translink.co.uk)

Related topics:TranslinkNorthern Ireland