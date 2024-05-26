Translink to showcase new Belfast Grand Central Station plans to public all over Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People all over Northern Ireland will have the chance to find out more about the new Belfast Grand Central Station through a series of special events being held this summer.

Translink’s ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow will give the public in 30 locations an insight into what the state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses will offer when it opens its doors in the autumn.

The roadshow will stop at bus and train stations, community, leisure and shopping centres all across Northern Ireland, including Portadown, Craigavon, Antrim, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Ballymoney, Newtownabbey, Dungannon, Cookstown, Whitehead, Lisburn, Ballymena, Banbridge and Derry – Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It kicks off in Belfast at Lanyon Place Station on Wednesday, May 29 and will visit Europa Buscentre and Victoria Square in the following days.

Pictured at Translink’s Grand Connection Roadshow are Jamie Brownlee, Team Translink, with bus and rail users, Catriona Mulhern and her daughter, Mia, from Belfast. The Grand Connection Roadshow will visit locations all over Northern Ireland, stopping at bus and train stations, plus community, leisure and shopping centres. Picture: Translink

The roadshow highlights plans for Belfast Grand Central Station, the flagship project being delivered by Translink, which marks a significant step forward in Northern Ireland's public transport system.

David Cowan, Translink’s director of commercial operations, said: “Public excitement and anticipation is building around the opening of this world class facility. Ten times larger than current facilities, it will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.

“The hub will be a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Belfast Grand Central Station will be a state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses. Picture: Translink

“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.

“The Grand Connection Roadshow gives members of the public the opportunity to ask any questions.

“People will get a taste of what the new station will look like through a mix of drone footage and computer-generated images.”

Team Translink will be on hand with interesting facts, interactive games and prize giveaways to showcase the new station. The roadshow activity also includes a special augmented reality experience along with a bespoke ‘7 Peaks’ buzzer game based on the station’s striking roof design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re looking forward to chatting to as many people as possible at the Grand Connection Roadshow so come along and find out more and hopefully it will be a fun visit for all ages as well as informative.” added David.

Here’s when and where you can visit the Grand Connection Roadshow (these dates may change so check www.translink.co.uk/bgcs/roadshow):