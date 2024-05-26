Translink to showcase new Belfast Grand Central Station plans to public all over Northern Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Translink’s ‘Grand Connection’ Roadshow will give the public in 30 locations an insight into what the state-of-the-art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses will offer when it opens its doors in the autumn.
The roadshow will stop at bus and train stations, community, leisure and shopping centres all across Northern Ireland, including Portadown, Craigavon, Antrim, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Ballymoney, Newtownabbey, Dungannon, Cookstown, Whitehead, Lisburn, Ballymena, Banbridge and Derry – Londonderry.
It kicks off in Belfast at Lanyon Place Station on Wednesday, May 29 and will visit Europa Buscentre and Victoria Square in the following days.
The roadshow highlights plans for Belfast Grand Central Station, the flagship project being delivered by Translink, which marks a significant step forward in Northern Ireland's public transport system.
David Cowan, Translink’s director of commercial operations, said: “Public excitement and anticipation is building around the opening of this world class facility. Ten times larger than current facilities, it will be a game changer helping inspire and reimagine the city - one where more people travel on public transport, walk, wheel and cycle.
“The hub will be a major international gateway to and from the rest of the world with enhanced connectivity across Northern Ireland, cross border and local airports creating a better connected, cleaner and healthier city for everyone.
“Beyond transportation, this new facility will be a new destination in the heart of the city where people meet thanks to a range of popular hospitality and retail outlets offering a unique blend of convenience and leisure.
“The Grand Connection Roadshow gives members of the public the opportunity to ask any questions.
“People will get a taste of what the new station will look like through a mix of drone footage and computer-generated images.”
Team Translink will be on hand with interesting facts, interactive games and prize giveaways to showcase the new station. The roadshow activity also includes a special augmented reality experience along with a bespoke ‘7 Peaks’ buzzer game based on the station’s striking roof design.
“We’re looking forward to chatting to as many people as possible at the Grand Connection Roadshow so come along and find out more and hopefully it will be a fun visit for all ages as well as informative.” added David.
Here’s when and where you can visit the Grand Connection Roadshow (these dates may change so check www.translink.co.uk/bgcs/roadshow):
- May 29 – Belfast: Lanyon Place Train Station
- May 30 – Belfast: Europa Buscentre
- June 2 – Belfast: Victoria Square
- June 3 – Downpatrick: Down Leisure Centre
- June 6 – Coleraine: Coleraine Bus & Rail Station
- June 8 – Bangor: Bloomfield Shopping Centre
- June 12 – Antrim: Antrim Bus & Rail Station
- June 13 – Antrim: Antrim Forum Leisure Centre
- June 15 – Banbridge: The Boulevard
- June 18 – Portadown: Portadown Train Station
- June 19 – Armagh: Tommy Makem Arts & Community Centre
- June 22 – Belfast: Kennedy Centre
- June 24 – Carrickfergus: Carrickfergus Train Station
- June 26 – Ballymoney: Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre
- June 29 – Ballymena: Fairhill Shopping Centre
- July 4 – Belfast: York Street Train Station
- July 5 – Strabane: Riversdale Leisure Centre
- July 6 – Newtownabbey: Abbeycentre
- July 27 – Newry: Buttercrane
- August 1 – Whitehead: Whitehead Train Station
- August 3 – Dungannon: Oaks Shopping Centre
- August 8 – Newcastle: Newcastle Leisure Centre
- August 9 – Omagh: Omagh Leisure Complex
- August 10 – Coleraine: Diamond Shopping Centre
- August 11 – Derry~Londonderry: Foyleside Shopping Centre
- August 15 – Bangor: Bangor Bus & Rail Station
- August 16 – Lisburn: Lisburn Leisureplex
- August 17 – Enniskillen: Erneside Shopping Centre
- August 22 – Belfast: Grove Leisure Centre
- August 23 – Belfast: Europa Buscentre
- August 24 – Belfast: Victoria Square
- August 29 – Newry: Newry Bus Station
- August 30 – Cookstown: Cookstown Leisure Centre
- August 31 – Craigavon: Rushmere Shopping Centre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.