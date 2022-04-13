Claire Duddy, Mid & East Antrim Council; Dr Michael Wardlow, Translink Chairman; Cllr William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council; Bill Pollock Brighter Whitehead; Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President of NILGA; David Brown, Brighter Whitehead and Kate Finnegan, Translink.

The popular environmental, community and horticultural awards saw local cities, towns and villages presented for their work creating the most beautiful plant and floral displays, as well as community-led projects which bring people together to clean up local beauty spots and build areas for people to enjoy nature.

Several awards were taken home to Mid and East Antrim, including the Best Station title which went to Whitehead Railway Station.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and East Antrim’s villages and towns were also recognised with Glenarm placing third and Ballystrudder placing second in the Best Village Award. Whitehead took third place with Ahoghill second in the Best Small Town Award.

In the Best Large Town/Small City Award category, Larne was placed joint third with Coleraine with Carrickfergus being awarded second place.

Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey said: “A huge well done to all our winners and all those who were recognised by the Ulster in Bloom judges. So many people give selflessly of their time by volunteering to keep our borough looking beautiful for all our residents and visitors. I thank them and all our staff for their continued efforts and commitment.”

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink chairman Dr Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which illustrates the wonderful community spirit that exists in cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, it’s fantastic to see the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups being recognised and celebrated.