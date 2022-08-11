Translink’s Little Explorers in for a summer of fun

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public transport provider knows that for young children, using its services is part of the day out rather than just a way to get there and back, and with this in mind, it is offering free fun-filled activity packs for kids to become ‘Little Explorers’.

The free booklet will be available at ticket desks in key stations and on-board selected services, giving little ones a passport to adventure on board its many services.

Families can also get inspiration on Translink social media channels to see how to get to their nearest attractions be that in Antrim and Newtownabbey or beyond.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross with Patrick Ellis, Translink Service Delivery Manager for Antrim, Ballymena and Larne

Packed with games, puzzles and plenty of space to let their artistic side shine, the creative pack will keep Little Explorers entertained wherever they’re travelling to.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross welcomed Translink’s latest initiative: “With only a few weeks left of Summer, it’s important that families are given the opportunity to explore different activities, and Antrim and Newtownabbey has many attractions to keep the whole family entertained, including Antrim Castle Gardens, and Jordanstown Lough Shore Park.

“The Translink Little Explorers campaign is perfect for encouraging families and children to get out and about and discover new things. Antrim and Newtownabbey has a whole host of fun activities, trips and trails that are just waiting to be explored, so what better way to become a tourist on your own doorstep and create magical memories on board with Translink.”

Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations, David Cowan said: “Summer is the perfect time to get out and about and get to know all that your local area has to offer, especially with so much in Northern Ireland to discover and great family-focused events to enjoy. Travelling by bus or train has so many benefits, it not only keeps us better connected, but taking public transport is also better for the environment and helps us to contribute to a greener, healthier place to live and explore.”

Plan a fun day out and make the most of a Family & Friends ticket for only £22 for unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland. There is also a third off day returns for the Ulsterbus and Goldline services after 9.30am.