Translink’s Portrush Daytripper special six-carriage train to operate six days a week

Translink has announced a number of changes for anyone travelling by train to Portrush from the end of May.

Timetable changes come into effect from Sunday, May 28 for the summer season and passengers are advised to check their journey in advance, as departure times have changed from Portrush.

Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services Hilton Parr said: “The Portrush Daytripper, a special six carriage train, will operate from Belfast to Portrush each day from Monday to Saturday to cater for families and those travelling to Portrush for a day out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This train will leave Lanyon Place Station at 9.50am, arriving in Portrush at 11.25am. It will return each evening at 6.30pm from Portrush, travelling to Great Victoria Street station in Belfast, arriving at 8.20pm.

Enjoying fine weather in Portrush during the summer of 2022. Picture: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"Additional hourly bus services will also operate between Coleraine and Portrush connecting with the Derry~Londonderry trains to enhance connections for passengers.

"Due to engineering works to extend the platforms at Dhu Varren and University, these stations will not be served, with trains operating as express between Coleraine and Portrush. Passengers with valid train tickets, integrated iLink cards or family and friends tickets can choose to continue their journey using 140 Ulsterbus services operating between Coleraine and Portrush”.

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance on the Translink website: www.translink.co.uk, the journey planner app or by phoning the Contact Centre on 02890 666630.