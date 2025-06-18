With tens of thousands of golf fans expected to travel to Portrush on public transport next month for The Open, a trade union is warning of a “summer of major transport disruption”.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) said on Tuesday, June 17, that: “Hundreds of TSSA members at Northern Ireland Railways and Ulsterbus (operating as Translink) have given strong backing to industrial action in a dispute over pay – warning of a summer of major transport disruption.”

According to the TSSA’s website no dates have yet been set but the union says “any action taken by members raises the prospect of services being reduced or failing to run at all in the face of action taken over the summer months.”

Commenting, TSSA General Secretary, Maryam Eslamdoust, said: “Our members have given an overwhelming mandate; they are fed up with broken promises and pay inequality. Translink’s refusal to offer a fair deal has left us no option but to prepare for industrial action.

“Our union does not take this step lightly, but we have been left with no choice after other grades in Translink were offered the equivalent of a 5.77 per cent pay increase, yet our members are expected to accept less for doing critical work that keeps Northern Ireland moving.

“Unless Translink and the Department for Infrastructure urgently step up with a meaningful offer, they will bear full responsibility for the disruption facing the public this summer.”

Translink said: “After extensive negotiations with our trade unions we have proposed a pay increase, in line with other public sector rises.

"We remain committed to reaching an agreement that will not impact passenger services.”