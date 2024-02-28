Whether you want to go out for a nice meal, spend the day together doing something different, or treat her to a locally handmade gift, this is the place to start.
Take a look through these special offers and gifts made locally in the Greater Lisburn area and discover how you can spoil your mum this Mother’s Day.
Victoria Mae Designs is a local a giftware company that specialises in selling 'hugs in mugs' by creating tea set gifts. Find out more at https://www.victoriamaedesigns.com/ Photo: Victoria Mae Designs
If you don't fancy eating out, treat your mum to afternoon tea at home with a lovely box of goodies from Lisburn cafe Wallace and Donut, Photo: Wallace and Donut
The Quirky Flamingo sells handcrafted bespoke jewellery as well as quirky gifts. They are all made by Laura Coburn in her studio in Hillsborough Co Down and are available to purchase online at www.thequirkyflamingoco.bigcartel.com/ Photo: The Quirky Flamingo