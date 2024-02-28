Register
With Mother’s Day just around the corner on Sunday March 10, now is the time to start planning for the special occasion.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT

Whether you want to go out for a nice meal, spend the day together doing something different, or treat her to a locally handmade gift, this is the place to start.

Take a look through these special offers and gifts made locally in the Greater Lisburn area and discover how you can spoil your mum this Mother’s Day.

Victoria Mae Designs is a local a giftware company that specialises in selling 'hugs in mugs' by creating tea set gifts. Find out more at https://www.victoriamaedesigns.com/

If you don't fancy eating out, treat your mum to afternoon tea at home with a lovely box of goodies from Lisburn cafe Wallace and Donut,

The Quirky Flamingo sells handcrafted bespoke jewellery as well as quirky gifts. They are all made by Laura Coburn in her studio in Hillsborough Co Down and are available to purchase online at www.thequirkyflamingoco.bigcartel.com/

