Now that we’ve reminded you of the date, here are some gifts ideas for you to spoil your mum with. We have 15 traditional and some not-so-traditional gifts and experiences which are available around the Causeway Coast and Glens area..
We asked our readers and local businesses for some suggestions to spoil our mums on her special day. Here’s what they said..
Stables Flower Co, Kingsgate Street, Coleraine, have a full timetable of floristry workshops, and the shop will be full of gifts and bouquets for Mother's Day. Photo: Stables Flowers
Geri Martin of Castlerock's Chocolate Manor suggests booking your mum and yourself a place for Afternoon Tea and a Chocolate demonstration at Elephant Rock Hotel in Portrush with The Chocolate Manor on March 23. Photo: Elephant Rock
Not the most traditional of Mother's Day gifts but Portrush Physiotherapy suggested giving mum "the gift of being pain free" - and why not?Vouchers for physiotherapy or sports/deep tissue massage are available now from Portrush Physiotherapy www.portrushphysiotherapy.com Photo: PORTRUSH PHYSIOTHERAPY
Lots of beautiful, local, handmade made gifts available in Stone Row Artisans in Coleraine. Pop up to the first floor, 2-6 stone row for a browse. Art, beauty, jewellery, homewares, vintage - something for mums no matter what their tastes. Photo: STONE ROW ARTISANS