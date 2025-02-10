Tree of Remembrance: Carrickfergus Rotary presents charity cheques and thanks community for ‘wonderful generosity’

During an 11- day period, 17 Rotarian and 36 non-Rotarian volunteers, made up of a nucleus of longstanding local volunteers, joined by members of the Carrickfergus Men’s Probus Club, volunteers sourced through the benefitting charities, Action Cancer and the N I Children’s Hospice, and a new crop of recruits inspired by the project, were on duty at the stall for 10 hours daily.

Past president Mary Sinnamon and Rotarian Karen McMeekan, who were responsible for garnering support for the rota, said they were delighted so many people very willingly gave up so much of their time to help with the collection.

Past president Samuel Crowe, one of the main organisers of the Tree Appeal, thanked Tesco for their steadfast support every year and particularly to community champion Ann Ritchie and staff member Terri Binding for all their work behind the scenes to make sure that this event happens. He also thanked Dennis Kennedy for donating a real tree each year.

Through the “wonderful generosity” of customers, £12,432.60 was collected, bringing the total raised from the last 14 years of £137,132.60.

At a recent club meeting, president Gavin Millar presented cheques for £6,200 each to Mark Irwin-Watson from Action Cancer and Sarah Jewel and Madison Wright from the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. Both organisations provided an outline of how this money would be used and expressed their gratitude to members for all their hard work and generosity of time over the years.

On display at the meeting was the Sean Doyle Perpetual Trophy – the Best Rotary Club Award in District 1160 for Youth Development Programme, awarded by Rotary UK and Ireland for their excellent work and commitment to the Youth Leadership Programme (under the steadfast guidance of past president Jim Dunlop) and to the Young Citizen Awards scheme.

Also on show was the certificate presented to Madison Wright by Rotary for her success in being one of last year’s winners of the Rotary UK and Ireland Young Citizen Awards, along with her winner’s trophy and certificate.

