Trekking with alpacas and llamas in Northern Ireland. Here's where you can do it
Llamas are native to Peru and Chile in South America, however, they have also been bred in Northern Ireland over the past number of years and proving a popular animal amongst locals and tourists who want to get to know them a bit better.
There are a few places in Northern Ireland that allow you to get up close with llamas and alpacas, walking, feeding and petting these friendly animals.
Here are three places where you enjoy this lovely experience:
The Jungle NI, Magherafelt
The Jungle NI was the first adventure activity centre to bring the therapeutic pleasure of llama trekking to Ireland.
You will not actually be riding the llamas, rather you will get to enjoy a gentle dander with a lovely llama at your side. You will be guided around The Jungle grounds by an instructor who will provide some information on the llamas and guide you on how best to handle them.
You’ll delve into the depths of The Jungle’s enchanting forest where time and daily stress will simply fade away as you find yourself surrounded by the beauty of Mother Nature and, of course, a llama.
To find out more, go to www.thejungleni.com/activity/llama-trekking
Cranfield Alpaca Trekking, Kilkeel
At Cranfield Alpacas there are currently three main experiences on offer to fit everyone’s needs, from parents and younger children to extended family groups, groups of friends, couples and independent travellers looking for a unique day out that’s fun and boosts your wellbeing.
Meet your friendly alpaca and take a stroll along the gorgeous sandy beach, feel the stresses and strains melt away, get to know them, stroking their soft lustrous fleece, and listen to the birdsong and the waves lapping on the seashore. Have an experience unlike any other, which will leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed.
Or enjoy the hour-long field walk, take one of the gorgeous alpacas for a walk around the paddocks and field with stunning views of the Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough.
Cranfield’s Alpaca Adventure Trail experience lets you get up close to their family of Alpacas in a relaxed setting and go at your own pace. You can also avail of private Alpaca experiences for groups of up to six people.
To find out more, go to cranfieldalpacas.com/our-alpaca-experiences
North Coast Alpaca Trekking, the Causeway Coast
North Coast Alpaca provide three different experiences to go alpaca trekking on the beautiful Causeway Coast. Visit their paddock and take an alpaca for a walk around the scenic path. Take a moment to stop and appreciate the breathtaking views and take a few snaps with your new buddy.
You can picnic with your alpaca, an experience suitable for all the family. Pack your picnic and enjoy the views for miles. From the picnic tables you can see the mountains, sea, Donegal, Mussenden Temple and of course, enjoy it all in the company of the magnificent alpacas.
For the more adventurous walker, you can plan a spectacular evening where you will walk the alpacas to the summit of the farm. There you will have panoramic views, from the Glens of Antrim to the Sperrin Mountains.
To find out more, go to northcoastalpacas.co.uk
