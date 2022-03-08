Trevor Monteith.

A long-standing volunteer with the organisation, Mr Monteith passed away peacefully at home on March 3, surrounded by his family.

The Whitehead man was recognised in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for his services to adults with a learning disability.

He first became involved with Carrickfergus Adult Centre and, later, Senior Gateway after his daughter Sally Anne left Rosstullagh School in 1980.

Mr Monteith went on to hold a number of positions within the club, from treasurer to chairperson and eventually president.

He also joined Carrickfergus Adult Centre Parents’ Committee; was chairperson, treasurer, and later Trustee of Carrickfergus and District Mencap Society, and was an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Carrickfergus.

The former bank manager was instrumental in establishing Kilcreggan Homes in 1990, while in 2002, he raised over £16,000 for Mencap with a hike along the Great Wall of China.

In 2014, he received an Unsung Hero award from Lloyd’s Banking Foundation thanks to his work with Gateway.

In a statement, Carrick Senior Gateway said: “Trevor was a huge part of our club. He worked tirelessly for many years ensuring that our members and those with a learning disability had their voices heard and regularly advocated for their rights. We will miss his knowledge and wisdom and of course, his advice and guidance.

“He has prepared us well and we will ensure that the club continues to go from strength to strength.”