Tribute paid to former Ballyclare principal

Mr Millar.

Mr Millar, who served as the school’s head teacher for almost 20 years, died peacefully at Hamilton Private Nursing Home, Ballyclare, on Tuesday (March 1).

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Cecil Millar, Ballyclare High Principal from 1971 to 1990.

“His love for the school was clear to see through his continued keen interest in what was happening in the school, its staff and pupils and was always present at key events in our school life, concerts, carol services and sporting events until very recently.

“Although, he was a determined academic he was passionate about the extra-curricular opportunities offered to pupils and was key in bringing opera to the stage of Ballyclare High School.

“He made no excuses for demanding high standards but was renowned for being fair and loyal to his pupils and staff alike. His skills further extended to playing the organ for the local Church of Ireland and indeed he played at many former pupils’ weddings.

“We wish to extend our sympathies to all those who knew him in the Ballyclare High family. Always held in high esteem, his legacy lives on in the fabric of school and our community.”

A Funeral Times website notice of Mr Millar’s death stated: “Beloved husband of the late Joan. A private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Christ Church, Ballynure on Tuesday, March 8 at noon.”