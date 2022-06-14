Tribute paid to former senior Larne firefighter

Matthew Johnston MBE, who served in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) for over four decades, passed away peacefully in hospital.

A post on the Funeral Times website said: “Loving husband to Margaret and a loving dad to Sharon, Jackie, Robert and the late Matthew. Father-in-law to David and James. Loving granda to Nicola, Lesleyanne, Kerri, Stephen, Zoe and Leigh. Also great granda to Ella, Tyler, Kelsey, Alfie, Levi, Ruby, Noah, Katie, Boaz, Cole and Zack.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired (Cheques payable) to The Fire Fighters Charity c/o E.W. Ramsey and Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne BT40 1SY.”

Matthew Johnston MBE.

Leading the tributes to the former senior firefighter on social media, a spokesperson for Larne Fire Station said: “Matt Johnston MBE will always be remembered for his services as a fire officer at Larne Fire Station for well over 40 years.

“When I joined, he was a firefighter, then he became a leading firefighter.

“He was then promoted to Sub Officer for a good number of years until he retired. A true hero and leader. One great character. Condolences to Margaret and family.”

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Johnston’s life was held on Sunday, June 12 in Gardenmore Presbyterian Church.