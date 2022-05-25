Tribute paid to Glengormley teacher, Ewan Mackie

Ewan Mackie.

Mr Mackie passed away peacefully on May 19 after a short illness.

He had been a member of staff at Glengormley High School for almost 30 years.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Principal of the Ballyclare Road school, Ricky Massey said: “The staff, pupils and community of past pupils are deeply shocked and saddened with the news that Mr Ewan Mackie, ICT teacher in Glengormley High School has passed away at the age of 51, following a short illness.

“Mr Ewan Mackie joined Glengormley High in 1993 and has served this local community for 29 years. Ewan was initially employed as a science teacher and was a valued member of the science department, bringing much fun to the classroom through his sense of humour and love for experiments.

“Ewan’s passion for ICT became more apparent over the years and he eventually transferred to the ICT department and became a key contributor to our Specialist ICT School accreditation. Ewan was a technical wizard on computers and he was the go to person if there was an IT issue. Ewan’s expertise went beyond the school gates to his local church, Orangefield Presbyterian Church, where he was a valued and long time member, serving with the audio/visual team.

“Ewan will be remembered as a warm, enthusiastic and genuinely caring teacher who enjoyed strong bonds and relationships with all of our pupils. He had the capacity to break down barriers with his witty sense of humour, and yet he could still spot the quiet child in the room and get them fully engaged in the lesson. We will all miss him terribly.”

A service of thanksgiving for Ewan’s life will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 3pm in Orangefield Presbyterian Church following the committal at Knockbreda Cemetery at 2pm.

A post on the Funeral Times website said: “Loving son of May and the late Alexander, Cherished brother of Elspeth, brother-in-law of Nigel. Much loved uncle of Owen.

“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Dundonald Foodbank, 971 Upper Newtownards Road.”