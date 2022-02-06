Florence Hunniford.

Originally from the Bluestone area between Portadown and Gilford, Florence was called ‘home’ on Friday morning January 14, 2022 in her 96th year.

She was a dearly loved wife for 38 years to her late husband Wesley Hunniford, who sadly passed away at an early age, and a devoted mother to their three sons, Robin, Evans and Edwin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Florence remarried into the Moorehead family a number of years following her husband Wesley’s death, she would be more widely recognised under the name Hunniford.

Florence Rebecca was born on August 23, 1926, a daughter to Richard (Dick) and Matilda (Tilly) Robinson and a sister to George, Robert, Victor, Gladys and Richard.

As a young girl of 14, she became aware of a spiritual side to her life and put her trust in Christ.

Throughout her long life showed her faith by her kindness and generosity to those around her.

Leaving school at 14, she took on her ‘dream’ job as a ‘nanny’ to a well-to-do family in Larne.

The ‘dream’ however soon became a ‘nightmare’ and she very quickly headed back to the farm in Ahorey.

A typing course was the next move, which led to a secretarial post in T A Shillington’s where a young man by the name of Wesley Hunniford caught her attention.

They married on December 26, 1945. She was just 19.

They set up home in the townland of Ballymacrandle (near Drumnacanvey, Portadown) by converting part of an older property into their living quarters.

Their three sons were born whilst they were living there.

In 1957,they moved to a larger property at Bluestone where the family developed a strong bond with Bluestone Methodist Church.

Wesley worked full time in Shillington’s, but together they opened a country shop known as ‘Bluestone Stores’.

The property had an apple orchard and the yard contained a number of outhouses.

This led to a number of further enterprises, pig-keeping, egg production, Christmas turkey rearing and of course apple production from the adjoining orchard.

Life was pretty busy for the Hunniford family.

Unfortunately the proposed New City Commission placed a compulsory purchase order on the property at Bluestone in the late sixties and sadly the ‘business enterprises’ had all to go.

The family moved to Windsor Road in Portadown in 1973.

During their time there, Florrie worked for a number of years with her eldest son Robin at Ulster Chemicals in Charles Street while Wesley continued at Shillington’s and further developed the apple growing business.

A further move to Derrylettiff took place in 1981, to a retirement bungalow Wesley had built.

Tragically however, Wesley’s health took a sharp and sudden decline and he passed away two years later at the age of 68. Florrie was devastated.

Time passed and life went on. Some years later Florence met up unexpectedly with David Moorehead from Bessbrook, whose family had been known to the Hunnifords for a number of years.

David’s wife had also passed away following serious health issues and Florrie and David shared an understanding together.

They met up occasionally as good friends. Their friendship blossomed into romance and they married in Edenderry Methodist Church on November 18, 1989.

They enjoyed a number of happy years together until David’s health declined and sadly he passed away in 2003.

Following David’s death, Florence moved into sheltered accommodation at ‘The Oaks’ in Corcrain where she developed many valuable friendships and lived happily for almost 20 years.

In the summer of 2019 at the age of 93, needing a little extra care, she moved into St Francis’ Nursing Home in Charles Street.

She was very happy there and was well cared for, both physically and emotionally.

Her health took a sharp downturn shortly before Christmas 2021 and sadly she passed away, peacefully, in the early hours of Friday, January 14, 2022.

She is survived by her three sons Robin, Evans and Edwin, their wives Eileen, Lorraine and Daphne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by her brother Richard, her youngest and only surviving brother.