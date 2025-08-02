Mr Moffett, aged 38, was in a car collision on Coolmillish Road near Markethill on 12 July. He had been in hospital in Belfast since the incident and news of his death was announced last night.

A talented soccer player, he was highly respected across many footballing circles and had been attending the 12th July Parades in Markethill before the tragic collision.

He was the secretary of Dollingstown FC and was formerly its captain for 13 years.

Dollingstown FC said: “It is with total sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron Moffett. Words simply will never do him justice. Moff was simply Mr Dollingstown, loved by all.

"13 years as captain of the club, winning countless trophies along the way, he then took up the job of secretary where he played a vital role in the running and progress of the club ever since.

"He was respected and admired by clubs all over the island. We thank each and every one of you for the messages and phone calls of support. A total gentleman who we will never forget.

"We ask for you to keep Lindsey, John, Florence and the whole family circle in your thoughts and prayers. May you rest in peace skipper.”

Portadown BBOB FC said: “It is with a heavy heart, that we have heard the sad news of Aaron Moffett passing away. It’s hard to find the right words to express the deep sorrow that will be felt throughout the club.

"Aaron touched so many lives and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"Please keep Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence, sister Hannah and rest of his family and loved ones in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

"Aaron will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

County Armagh Grand Orange Lodge said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned this evening that Aaron Moffett has passed away. Since the accident on 12th July, many prayers have been offered on Aaron’s behalf. We express our sincere sympathy to the Moffett family and his friends at this time.”

Glenavon FC said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Aaron Moffett. “Moff” captained our neighbours Dollingstown FC with distinction for over a decade. We remember with fondness Aaron playing against Glenavon on several occasions. Our thoughts are with the Moffett and Robinson families during their time of loss. We also extend our condolences to the wider Dollingstown FC family.”

Loughgall FC said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard the news that former player Aaron Moffett has passed away following an accident on 12th July, Aaron battled hard right to the very end.

"Our sincere condolences to Aaron’s wife Lindsey, his parents John & Florence and the rest of the Moffett and Robinson family circle at this incredibly difficult time.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Dollingstown Football Club who Aaron served with incredible distinction over the past couple of decades.”

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “It is with deep sadness that we have learned of the passing of Aaron Moffett this evening. Since the accident on 12th July, countless prayers have been said on Aaron’s behalf.

"He was a man who made a profound impact on so many across so many walks of life. We are holding the entire Moffett, Robinson and Wright families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this time. No words can adequately describe the deep sorrow we all feel at this difficult time.”

